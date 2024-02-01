There’s Nothing They Can’t Forgive Illegal Immigrants

The border wall runs several miles through a rural area east of Brownsville, TX helping to control the flow of illegal immigrants crossing the Rio Grande River from Mexico. Several places have wide gaps with no gates visible. (Photo by Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images)

What’s the famous Jim Carrey line from “Dumb and Dumber”?

Something like “so you’re telling me there’s a chance?”

Comes to mind watching 3/4ths of the House Democrats say no to a bill that would deport drunk-driving illegal immigrants. This was controversial?!

After a mob of these punks beat two NYPD officers, Governor Kathy Hochul reluctantly agreed to “think about” deportation. Such a hard call.

So you’re telling me there’s a chance, Kathy?

Seems like it would just save time and effort if we ask the Dems this question: is there ANYTHING you won’t forgive when it comes to what your own president used to call “illegal aliens” as recently as 16 years ago? I think the current term he uses is “unregistered voters”.

But, seriously, folks…the empathy for “the undocumented” is bottomless, for things that are otherwise unforgiveable. I mean, we ripped some guy off a local daytime tv show for DUI. So driving while wasted disqualifies you from interviewing the county pickle queen, but not from remaining illegally in the country.

If you’re an illegal, though, drink up!

Is there any unforgiveable, now-you-have-to-leave offense?

How about mis-pronouning?

What if they support Israel’s right to exist?

Fly a confederate flag?

Or they like Dave Chappelle?

“Sorry seems to be the hardest word”, says the song.

Democrats want illegal immigrants to know they’ll never have to say it. All is forgiven.