Someone get a dictionary! And a journalism textbook, if such things be found!

My friends at hotair.com have a catch-phrase for sloppily-“reported” stories that are running around without facts and evidence:

“Too good to check”.

We now have “passionate protests”, people falling down and dying on their own and hate crime “news” items that have less corroboration than the average bedtime story.

Seems like a lot of that going around. Just noting a few of ’em.

