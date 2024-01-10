KTSA KTSA Logo

Valid ID Is Only A Problem For Voting?

By Jack Riccardi
January 10, 2024 3:13PM CST
Source: YouTube

Driving, traveling, obtaining medical care or government benefits, seeking higher ed, adopting, participating in union activity, pawning—heck, going to nightclubs.

Valid ID requirements are all around us.

On Monday, for the gazillionth time, a federal judge through out Democratic activist challenges to a state Voter ID law, this one in Ohio.

The Clinton-appointed judge said they had not made the case that presenting valid ID is an “undue burden” or barrier to voting.

Why aren’t they challenging valid ID requirements in all those other places where we have to fish it out and show it?

Shows you what, and only what, they are really interested in.

