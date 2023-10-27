We Still Got College Football

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 19: CFP trophy during the College Football Playoff press conference and media roundtable on November 19, 2022, at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After a week of ground war anticipation, and a lunatic launching his own ground attack in Maine, I decided to write today about something else.

Don’t worry, the show will focus on everything going on and what we need to know.

But, the only way to stay sharp and sane is to have some safe ground you can step onto, every once in a while. Something you feel you DO understand and DOES makes sense. For me, that’s college football.

Like, J.J. McCarthy for the Heisman.

He didn’t start the year as one of my favorites, but the Michigan quarterback, in his first year of soloing, is standing out—on QBR, completions, and leadership. Yes, Michigan has played a weak schedule, and no, it’s not a pass-happy system.

However, this kid has poise and handles the high profile of Big Blue…beautifully. My dream scenario: he falls to the Patriots in round one, and they begin a new golden era with another Michigan product.

Penix, Nix, Caleb Williams all still feature for the trophy dinner, but right now, I like McCarthy.

Speaking of Michigan football, in their dream season (so far), there is a nightmare looming, and it’s the NCAA probe into sign-stealing. There’s still a lot we don’t know, but this could not only threaten the Wolverines, but the CFP scheme itself. It would be one thing if we were talking about merely a ranked team, but Michigan has spent the entirety of the season in a playoff berth position.

How would you punish them, other than to re-order the playoffs? And if you didn’t, it would be a mess. Asterisks, anyone?

Still, as Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt notes, we don’t know what was collected, who in the program received it, and who funded it.

Nick Saban, as always, is making sense: you eliminate this with universal adoption of helmet headsets. Inevitable, I think.

Until then, open question.

Even when college football doesn’t have all the answers, for me at least, it’s a piece of the world that sort of adds up.