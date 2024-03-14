I see where Barry Manilow is on his farewell live tour, with a date at the Frost Bank Center August 15th. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (3/15).

If you can, you should go. Now, I know, Barry may not be your cup of tea. I had always “liked” his music, but wasn’t keen on catching him live.

It happened kind of accidentally, and I wound up seeing him at Radio City Music Hall in 1992. I agreed to go mainly because I had always wanted to see that historic venue.

His show was a revelation: great musicianship, stage presence, exuberance and energy. Made me a lifelong fan of Mr. M. Never would I have guessed his show would be one of my all-time best.

A really great concert performance can lift an artist or band up into your “favorites” category—a major letdown can ruin your fandom. I still remember seeing an under-the-weather, tipsy Eddie Money and feeling so bad for him, and myself.

What was the best concert you ever saw?

My top ten:

1.) Paul McCartney, Sullivan Stadium, Foxboro, MA in 1990.

2.) Barry Manilow, Radio City, 1992

3.) Tito Puente, somewhere in upstate NY, ’90s

4.) Fleetwood Mac, Alamodome, San Antonio 1997

5.) John Mellencamp, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Spgs. NY 1993

6.) Bryan Adams, Ritz Theatre, NYC, 1992

7.) Dave Brubeck, somewhere in upstate NY, ’90s

8.) Chicago, Concerts on the Common, Boston, 1982

9.) Harry Connick, Jr., Nat’l Assoc. of Broadcasters, Boston, 1990

10.) Jonny Lang, Austin 1999