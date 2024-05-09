KTSA KTSA Logo

What Will Election “Surprise” Be?

By Jack Riccardi
May 9, 2024 8:42AM CDT
Share

Popular Posts

1

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman found dead on side of road
2

San Antonio Police: Man's throat slashed when he confronts person trying to get into his car
3

San Antonio Police: Three injured in shooting near downtown, victims in serious condition as search for shooter continues
4

Woman shot in the back when after going outside to investigate noise on San Antonio's Northwest side, police say
5

San Antonio Police: 25-year-old killed in single vehicle crash on the South side