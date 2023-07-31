Why So Touchy?

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – NOVEMBER 07: President-elect Joe Biden embraces his son Hunter Biden after addressing the nation from the Chase Center November 07, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. After four days of counting the high volume of mail-in ballots in key battleground states due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race was called for Biden after a contentious election battle against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

The dominant theme of the Sunday “news” shows was the 4 year-old granddaughter of President Biden, by his son Hunter, and Lunden Roberts.

A lot of lectures were delivered. I thought school was out for the summer.

“This isn’t political…This shouldn’t be political…It’s a private matter…LOTS of families have gone through exactly this…”

It was Friday night when the White House “dumped” the “People” magazine statement that they were now “acknowledging” this little girl and that Grandpa Joe would meet her at some point “when the time was right”. Talk about “political”—the words here are parsed to death.

Whatever happened to “say my name!”? It was scientifically a fact in 2020 that this was Hunter’s kid. He knew it, which is why he had pregnant Lunden thrown off his insurance, went to court to plead poverty in terms of child support, and forbade the child to be named “Biden” (which if you ask me, is the nicest thing anyone could’ve done for her)

If you ask me, they could’ve owned it at the time, and it’s a one-day story, if that. Hardly news that Hunter was prolific at more than oil paints. Didn’t he have an affair with his late brother’s widow, then her sister? So, an out-of-wedlock child wouldn’t have stopped the presses.

Gotta give the Democrats points for consistency—they really are out to erase all women. I mean, Navy isn’t even a college swimmer yet!

NBC on Friday night said the President would hereafter be “changing his answer” to the question of how many grandchildren he has. Like there are multiple correct answers, and he’s just switching from toMAYto to toMAHto or something.

He lied.

They hung stockings at the White House for every grandchild but her. Even Commander, who’s been chomping on staff, got a stocking.

Let that sink in.

The dog is family. Navy was not.

We are treated to the “Republicans are weaponizing” refrain. Sure, Republicans would be the ones bringing this up, since Democrats and their media have been Epsteining it away for four years. Seems like what’s being pointed out is the hypocrisy and lies. We would all, I hope, want the best for this little girl. It took calling-out just to get her “acknowledged”. They didn’t weaponize her, they rescued her from cancellation.

The “every family” thing is a nice touch. Sure, lots of people have family controversies or crises. They deal with these things in a variety of ways, some of them much more decently than Joe and Jill.

Nobody I know has Hunter: a coke-addled, hooker-enmeshed freeloading grifter selling out to our enemies and paying off his dad the Vice President and President.

The angst: everything the modern American left says and does presumes that they’re our moral betters. From one issue to another, in every election and decision, they are better people, the best people. Opposing them isn’t just thinking differently—it’s dirty, dumb serfs defying bigger hearts and brains

In truth, Bidenistas are standing on nothing but narrative.