Teenager found shot to death in far West Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a 15 year old boy whose body was found a short distance from his home.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reports that Ted Johnson Jr., a Freshman at Brennan High School was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in the 500 block of Lucrezia just after midnight Sunday.

According to a KSAT-12 report, a resident who heard the gunshots thought someone was banging on their door. They spotted Johnson lying on the ground and called 911.

He was rushed to a hospital, but died a short time after arriving.

Investigators are gathering footage taken by home surveillance cameras in the area and interviewing residents as they continue to look for clues.