KTSA KTSA Logo

Teenager found shot to death in far West Bexar County

By Don Morgan
February 15, 2023 8:23AM CST
Share

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a 15 year old boy whose body was found a short distance from his home.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reports that Ted Johnson Jr., a Freshman at Brennan High School was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in the 500 block of Lucrezia just after midnight Sunday.

According to a KSAT-12 report, a resident who heard the gunshots thought someone was banging on their door. They spotted Johnson lying on the ground and called 911.

He was rushed to a hospital, but died a short time after arriving.

Investigators are gathering footage taken by home surveillance cameras in the area and interviewing residents as they continue to look for clues.

More about:
Bexar County
Crime
Far West Side
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

Deputies arrest teen involved in shooting that forced lockdown of San Antonio High School
2

National Weather Service: Locally Heavy Rainfall and Strong to Severe Storms Tuesday into early Wednesday
3

Zavala County Deputies arrest woman for human smuggling after 13 illegal migrants are found in a pickup
4

Lotto Texas Jackpot is now largest on continent, 2nd largest in the world
5

San Antonio Police searching for man who robbed South side convenience store