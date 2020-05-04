16 year old girl shot and killed, two charged with her murder
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl in Blacones Heights.
Officers were responding to an alarm call at the Planet Fitness on Fredericksburg Road near Loop 410 early Sunday morning when they heard gunshots coming from the Rise apartment complex.
As the officers approached the complex, two men in a vehicle came speeding at them. The officers forced the vehicle to stop and the two men were taken into custody. They had drugs and guns in their car.
The victim had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead after she was brought to a local hospital.
Police say she was living at the complex with some family members and the shooters were not residents of The Rise.
They’re both charged with murder and police continue to investigate.