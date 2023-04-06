18 wheeler rolls over, causing traffic delays on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The slick streets are creating a significant travel hazard for drivers Thursday morning. There have been several reported crashes including one on the Northeast side that involved an 18 wheeler.

Police say it was around 2 A.M. in the Northbound lane of IH-35 at Loop 410, when the truck driver lost control of his rig. It rolled over, causing several lanes of traffic to be blocked off.

The driver was simply going too fast for the road conditions. He wasn’t hurt in the rollover and no other vehicles were involved.

You can stay up to date on area traffic at ktsa.com/traffic.