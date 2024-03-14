KTSA KTSA Logo

3rd Annual LTC Hector Villareal Memorial Golf Tournament to take place May 20 at the Fort Sam Houston Golf Course

By Don Morgan
March 14, 2024 8:21AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — What’s better than hitting the links?

How about hitting the links for a great cause.

Coming up in May is the 3rd Annual LTC Hector Villareal Memorial Golf Tournament.

The San Antonio Coalition for Veterans and Families is hosting the day of fun and comraderie at the Fort Sam Houston Golf Course.

Each swing supports emergency needs for veterans in the area who are facing unexpected challenges.

The SACFV advocates for Veterans, spekaing on their behalf on the key issues that impact the more than 2 million Veterans who call Texas home.

The day begins with check-in at 6:45 a.m. and breakfast tacos served up before the 8 a.m. shotgun start.

The LTC Hector Villareal Memorial Golf Tournament is Monday, May 20.

You can learn more about the mission of SACFV and register for the golf tournament by heading to their website,
sacvf.org.

Photo: San Antonio Coalition for Veterans and Families

