80’s hitmakers Air Supply to play at San Antonio’s Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in July

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you grew up in the 80’s, you probably slowed danced to their light as air ballads at high school dances.

The Australian duo Air Supply will blow into San Antonio like a warm summer breeze this July.

With a list of top 10 hit songs that include “Lost In Love”, “The One That You Love” and “Sweet Dreams”, Air Supply has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide.

Originally formed in Melbourne, Australia in 1975, still features founding members Graham Russell (the tall blonde) and Russell Hitchcock (the one with curly hair).

They released their first album in 1976. It sold well in their native Australia but it wasn’t until 1980’s “Lost In Love” that the band made it’s mark in America.

The launched a successful string of hit singles in the early 1980’s. Their last Top 40 hit in the states was 1985’s “Just As I Am”

The band took a break before coming back with a new album in 1991.

While their newer music hasn’t garnered much attention, their classic hits still sell and their concerts are attended by those who want to relive the days when “Every Woman In The World” and “Making Love Out Of Nothing At All” were in heavy rotation on the radio.

Air Supply will perform at the Tobin Center Sunday, July 23. Tickets are on sale now at tobincenter.org.