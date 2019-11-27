Lars brings on Myron Ebell, the Director of the Competitive Enterprise Institute’s Center for Energy and the Environment to discuss the new ad for Thanksgiving that creates the reality of economic disaster American families face under the Green New Deal. The deal would cost American families thousands of dollars due to higher energy costs. Listen below for more.
The post A new ad launched by the Competitive Enterprise Institute faces the many issues American families may face under the Green New Deal.