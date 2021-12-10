Ambulance involved in multi-vehicle crash on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No serious injuries but a big mess created by a driver who caused a multi-vehicle crash on the Northeast side.
Police were called to Rittiman Road just after midnight Friday.
A driver hit a SUV and an ambulance before flipping over and crashing into a utility pole.
There were no patients in the ambulance at the time.
None of the motorists involved had serious injuries.
Officers say alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor but they are investigating to determine why the driver crashed into the other vehicles.