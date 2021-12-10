      Weather Alert

Ambulance involved in multi-vehicle crash on San Antonio’s Northeast side

Don Morgan
Dec 10, 2021 @ 6:53am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No serious injuries but a big mess created by a driver who caused a multi-vehicle crash on the Northeast side.

Police were called to Rittiman Road just after midnight Friday.

A driver hit a SUV and an ambulance before flipping over and crashing into a utility pole.

There were no patients in the ambulance at the time.

None of the motorists involved had serious injuries.

Officers say alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor but they are investigating to determine why the driver crashed into the other vehicles.

