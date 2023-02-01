Animal Care Services seizes several dogs from home on San Antonio’s Northwest side

Photo: Animal Care Services Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — About a dozen dogs are warm today, thanks to some concerned citizens.

Animal Care Services were called to a Northwest side home Tuesday to rescue the dogs who had been left out in the cold.

ACS says they were contacted by area residents several times over the past year who were concerned about the dogs being left out in extreme weather conditions.

The dog’s owners were warned and cited a number of times but they continued to leave the dogs outside.

But officials showed up at the Woodlawn Hills neighborhood home Tuesday with a warrant and seized the dogs.

The names of the dogs’ owners wasn’t released but they could be charged with animal cruelty. They also face a hearing that will determine who gets custody of the animals.

ACS says if you see a dog ls left out in the cold, call 3-1-1 and report it.