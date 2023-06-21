Are We Better Off Than We Were 80 Years Ago?

In the footlocker my dad brought home from Navy air service in the Pacific 1943-45 was a tiny New Testament.

Amidst medals, goggles, patches and assorted souvenirs from shipboard life was this book, whose introductory page was a note from President Franklin D. Roosevelt:

March 6, 1941

As Commander-in-Chief I take pleasure in commending the reading of the Bible to all who serve in the armed forces of the United States. Throughout centuries men of many faiths and diverse origins have found in the Sacred Book words of wisdom, counsel and inspiration. It is a fountain of strength and now, as always, an aid in attaining the highest aspirations of the human soul.

Very sincerely yours,

Franklin D. Roosevelt [signature]

It came with “how to use” instructions, marking out passages to be read by certain dates, to facilitate getting through the entire volume.

Nowadays, there are private groups, such as the Gideons and the American Bible Society, that try and donate Bibles to our newly enlisted troops. They are fought at every turn by lawsuits from secularist groups, protesting the “unfair access” or inequality of just making Bibles available.

Can you imagine if the President of the United States was handing them out to each soldier, sailor and airman—and urging them to read it daily for “wisdom and strength”?

Honestly, with full appreciation of the “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion” clause in the First Amendment, do you think this pocket New Testament caused more grief, or gave more confort, to its recipients?

Are we better off as a society today for secularizing everything?

Have we relieved the soldier of 2023 from “government imposed religion”, or deprived him of what the Greatest Generation at least had available to them?