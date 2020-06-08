Army identifies soldier found dead with family in Stone Oak
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A soldier found dead with his family at a home in Stone Oak last week has been identified as 38-year-old Staff Sergeant Jared Esquibel Harless.
He joined the Army in 2010 and was a 35Q Cryptologic Cyberspace Intelligence Collector and Analyst.
Harless, who’s from Renton, Washington, served a tour in Iraq in 2011 in support of Operation New Dawn. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Award with one oak leaf; the Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaves; Army Good Conduct Medal, third award; National Defense Service Medal; Iraqi Campaign Medal with one campaign star; Global War on Terror Service Medal; Army Service Ribbon; and Overseas Service Ribbon.
He was assigned to the 470th Military Intelligence Brigade at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston in January. That’s when Harless and his family moved into a home in The Heights at Stone Oak in January.
On June 4, the couple and their four children, ages 11 months to four years, were found dead in their SUV in the garage of their home in Red Willow, which was filled with carbon monoxide.
A cryptic note found on the door warned officers that there were bodies in the home and not to come inside. Investigators were led to believe that the house was booby-trapped with explosives, but none were found.
Police say it was an apparent murder-suicide, but the investigation continues.