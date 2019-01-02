Woman’s ex accused of shooting her current lover at downtown motel
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Jan 2, 2019 @ 10:54 AM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A love triangle apparently sparked a shooting at a downtown motel. San Antonio police were called to America’s Best Value Inn on North Main near IH 35 around 4 this morning.

A woman was staying with a man at the motel when her ex-boyfriend showed up and a fight broke out. The woman’s ex was shot in the chin and the suspect fled wearing nothing but his shorts.

The gunshot victim was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition and the search continues for the man who shot him.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bexar County Sheriff’s corporal arrested on assault charge Cold and rainy in S.A., freezing rain in the Hill Country Mascot encounter sets the tone for UT’s win over Georgia San Antonio to ring in 2019 with Celebrate SA! Hill Country could get freezing rain this week Seguin police arrest armed man allegedly enroute to church to fulfill “a prophecy”
Comments