Woman’s ex accused of shooting her current lover at downtown motel

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A love triangle apparently sparked a shooting at a downtown motel. San Antonio police were called to America’s Best Value Inn on North Main near IH 35 around 4 this morning.

A woman was staying with a man at the motel when her ex-boyfriend showed up and a fight broke out. The woman’s ex was shot in the chin and the suspect fled wearing nothing but his shorts.

The gunshot victim was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition and the search continues for the man who shot him.