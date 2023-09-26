Austin coffee shop to host “ugly dog” contest in October

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s not quite the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. In fact, it’s the complete opposite, and it’s taking place in Austin.

Even if it’s painfully obvious, most people won’t admit their hounds are hideous.

But coming up next month, an Austin coffee shop is celebrating unsightly pooches.

Jo’s Coffee on East 41st Street is hosting it’s 6th annual Ugly Dog Contest.

You can enter your dog in one of several competition categories with the 10 dollar entry fee for each category going to the Austin Humane Society.

Jo’s is hoping to find the “most beautiful ugly dog in town” during the competition which takes place October 29 from noon to 3.

It’s unlikely your dog will be offended by entering them in the contest plus they will good a reward for being a good, and ugly dog.

Head to joscoffee.com to learn more.

Submission deadline is October 13.