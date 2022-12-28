Authorities ask for help in locating missing elderly man last seen in Round Rock

Photo: Williamson County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Officials are asking for help in locating a missing senior citizen.

70 year old Terrance Allen Nuckolls was last seen at around 2 A.M. Wednesday morning. He was walking in the 200 block of Martin Avenue in Round Rock at the time.

Nuckolls weighs 130 pounds, has brown hair, hazel eyes and a white beard. He was wearing a beanie, leather jacket and jeans.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says Nuckolls has a diagnosed cognitive impairment which poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have seen him of have information on his whereabouts, call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 512-864-8282.