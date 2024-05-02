Autism Treatment Center hosting “Art for Autism” event at The Shops at La Cantera this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Autism Treatment Center is hosting an event that will highlight the creative talents of local residents with autism.

“Art for Autism” is taking place this Saturday, May 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Shops at La Cantera.

The show gives area art lovers the opportunity to appreciate the diverse artistic expressions of individuals on the autism spectrum.

Artwork created by all ages and and abilities will be on display, and if you see something you like, you can purchase the artwork to display at your home.

All of the proceeds from artwork sales will go directly to the artists, who are all local members of the Autism Treatment Center.

You can learn more about Art for Autism, sponsor a booth or sign up to volunteer at www.atcoftexas.org/artforautism.