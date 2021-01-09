Bexar County bailiff accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl
BCSO Deputy Gerardo Mamorno arrested on child sexual assault charge/BCSO Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the assault occurred in 2016 or 2017 when the child was living in Texas. She has since moved with her family to another state where she recently made an outcry to school authorities. BCSO became aware of the allegations Dec. 8, and 40-year-old Gerard Mamorno, a bailiff, was arrested Friday on a charge of sexual assault of a child.
“Quite frequently, when it comes to children that are sexual assault victims, it could be many years before they work up the courage to make an outcry, or it could be that they don’t fully understand that what happened wasn’t okay,” said Salazar.
Deputies were executing a search warrant at Mamorno’s home Friday afternoon when Salazar announced his arrest.