      Weather Alert

Bexar County bailiff accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 8, 2021 @ 6:58pm
BCSO Deputy Gerardo Mamorno arrested on child sexual assault charge/BCSO Photo

 SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the assault occurred in 2016 or 2017 when the child was living in Texas.  She has since moved with her family to another state where she recently made an outcry to school authorities.  BCSO became aware of the allegations  Dec. 8, and 40-year-old Gerard Mamorno, a bailiff, was arrested Friday on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

“Quite frequently, when it comes to children that are sexual assault victims, it could be many years before they work up the courage to make an outcry, or it could be that they don’t fully understand that what happened wasn’t okay,” said Salazar.

Deputies were executing a search warrant at Mamorno’s home Friday afternoon when Salazar announced his arrest.

TAGS
BCSO Bexar County Bailiff Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy Gerard Mamorno
Popular Posts
Fireworks blow up in man’s face, another man’s hands are severed
Actress Tanya Roberts still alive but in grave condition
Drill Sergeant at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston succumbs to gunshot wounds
Skeletal remains found at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston identified
Children survive crash that kills parents