Bexar County Commissioners approve 5 million dollars in loans and grants for businesses impacted by COVID-19

Don Morgan
Mar 25, 2020 @ 7:18am
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff (KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — About 250 businesses in Bexar County that are impacted by the coronavirus outbreak will be getting some help.

County Commissioners have approved loans and grants, totaling more than 5 million dollars.

Businesses can apply for zero interest loans of up to $25,000.

Along with the 5 million for loans, commissioners approved another quarter million dollars for grants.

Those will be issued at up to $5,000 each.

Applications are going to be handled by LiftFund. The San Antonio based non-profit will also be distributing the funds.

