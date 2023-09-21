Bexar County DA: Defendant sentenced to 68 years in San Antonio bus stop shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It will be 68 years in prison for a man found guilty of murdering another man at a San Antonio bus stop.

Joseph Harris has been convicted of murdering 21 year-old Isaiah Orozco during an argument on South St. Mary’s in February of 2022.

Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales says say at some point during the argument, Orozco pulled a gun but put it back in his pocket and started walking away. That’s when Harris pulled his own gun and opened fire. Orozco died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.

Harris, who claims he shot in self defense, was arrested at the scene. He was convicted by a jury Tuesday afternoon with sentencing handed down Wednesday.

In announcing the sentencing, the Bexar County DA said:

“We are grateful to the members of the Bexar County community who served on the jury,” said Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales, “We cannot bring Isaiah Orozco back, but we hope his family can rest more easily knowing that justice has been done.”