Bexar County Deputies arrest two men following reports of explosions

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people have been arrested for setting off explosives in far East Bexar County.

Deputies responded to a call about explosives being set off in the 11200 block of Buttercup Lane at around 5 P.M. Wednesday, May 3.

As they approached the location, they came upon a vehicle with two men inside. The deputies stopped the car and while they were speaking with the two men inside, they noticed what appeared to be an improvised explosive device in the vehicle.

The San Antonio Police Department’s bomb squad was called in. They determined the device was pyrotechnic.

Investigators then went to the field where the explosions were reported where they discovered damage caused by explosives and two stolen vehicles.

The two men in the car, Joey Lewayne Whitehead and Robert Joe Pena, were arrested on several charges.

Whitehead was arrested on felony charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Second Degree Arson, and a misdemeanor charge of Failure to Identify/Giving False Information.

Pena was arrested on felony charges of Second Degree Arson and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The investigation continues.