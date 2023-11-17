Bexar County Deputies: Two injured during family dispute on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people injured when a family dispute takes a violent turn.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says a man and his grandmother are recovering after they were stabbed .

Deputies were called to a Fisher Field Drive home at around 12:30 Friday morning.

That’s where they found a man with a stab wound to his abdomen and a woman had a cut on her leg.

Deputies say the man was brought to a hospital and is expected to recover. The woman was treated at the scene.

The person who stabbed the pair is still on the run. Deputies at the scene report that the victims aren’t cooperating with investigators.

A description of the person who stabbed the pair has not been provided.

This is a developing story.