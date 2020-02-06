Bexar County Deputy arrested on family violence charge
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested on a family violence charge.
30 year old John Paul Garza was off duty when he was arrested at an apartment complex in north Bexar County.
At around 11:00 P.M Wednesday a woman called authorities to report that Garza abused her.
Garza had fled the scene by the time Deputies arrived but they were able to track him down at around 5 A.M Thursday.
He was placed into custody for assault bodily injury-married.
Garza is on administrative leave while the investigation is being conducted
Sheriff Javier Salazar released the following statement:
“We have taken every measure to prevent this from happening. We will not hire anyone with a violent arrest history. We have implemented family violence prevention training and ethics training for every single deputy. While I am certainly not proud of this one deputy’s actions, I am proud of the way this case was handled. No member of this agency will tolerate criminal activity by another.”
BCSO Internal Affairs will be conducting a separate but concurrent administrative investigation into this incident, pending further criminal investigation of the case by the Public Integrity Unit.