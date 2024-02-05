Bexar County Emergency Services District: Crews rescue five dogs from kennel near burning mobile home in South Bexar County
February 5, 2024 6:11AM CST
Firefighters were able to rescue several dogs from a kennel near a burning mobile home in South Bexar County Sunday night.
KSAT-12 is reporting that the fire was called in just after 10:30 P.M. from the 3800 block of Waterwood Pass Drive.
Crews rolled up to find the mobile home fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters spotted 5 dogs in a kennel near the home. The dogs were all rescued.
There was nobody home at the time of the fire which appears to have started in a chicken coop. Investigators will determine the exact cause.
Crews were able to knock the fire down quickly and no injuries were reported.
