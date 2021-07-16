      Weather Alert

Bexar County Mosquito Trap Sample Tests Positive For West Nile

Don Morgan
Jul 16, 2021 @ 4:47am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A pool of mosquitoes collected from Northeast Bexar County has tested positive for West Mile Virus.

The sample was taken in the area of Ferrysage Drive and FM 78.

The county’s emergency management office is responding. They’ll launch an information campaign this morning to let residents know where mosquito repellent will be available.

Bexar County Emergency Services personnel will go door to door to let residents in the area know what precautionary steps to take.

According to the CDC, 1 out of 5 people infected with West Nile will experience a fever and other symptoms. More serious symptoms are experienced by 1 out of 150 infected people.

