Bexar County Sheriff: Convicted sex offender back behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting 6 year-old

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man released from prison after serving 10 years for sexually assaulting a child is back behind bars for allegedly assaulting another child.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says 40 year-old Mark Guilbeau was taken into custody Wednesday night on charges of sexual assault of a child and violation of sex offender registry.

He allegedly assaulted a 6 year-old child.

Sheriff Jaview Salazar says Guilbeau’s sister, 32 year-old Delanee Broussard has been arrested as well. She’s accused of tampering with a witness.

The Sheriff says the 6 year-old victim told investigators Guilbeau abused him. Broussard allegedly told the child to not let investigators know about the assault.

During the investigayion, authorities discovered that Guilbeau, who was not allowed near children after his release from prison, had lied about his address.

Guilbeau had access to children and the Sheriff says there may be more victims.

Salazar says they are continuing the investigation and if anyone has information, they’re asked to contact the Bexar Count Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.