Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: 62-year-old man arrested for ongoing sexual abuse of a young girl

By Don Morgan
June 16, 2023 9:00AM CDT
Photo: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 62-year-old man has been arrested on charges he sexually abused a young girl for years.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says an 8-year-old girl told her mother about the abuse. The girl reportedly said Patrick Carey would pay her money to touch his genitals and touch herself.

Deputies say they tracked down Carey and during questioning, he confessed to the young girl’s claims that he abused her.

According to a FOX 29 report, Carey told a deputy that he paid the girl money to “see her naked” and to “perform oral sex” on him.

Deputies learned the abuse had taken place over the past two years.

Carey is being held on a combined bond of $115,000 on charges of criminal solicitation of a minor and continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

