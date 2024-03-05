KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing 15 year-old

By Don Morgan
March 5, 2024 6:56AM CST
Photo: Connor Jacob Lowery courtesy Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them locate a missing teen.

His name is Connor Jacob Lowery and he was last seen Monday morning.

Connor is 15 years-old, 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time of his disappearence, he was wearing a blue long sleeve shirt with Iguana logo on back, gray basketball shorts and black Adidas Shoes.

If you know where Connor is, get in touch with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-335-6000.

More about:
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Connor Jacob Lowery
missing teen
San Antonio

