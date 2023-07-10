Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: Man wanted on fraud charges in Michigan killed while trying to elude Deputies

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man killed in a crash while trying to outrun Bexar County Deputies in San Antonio was wanted on fraud charges in Michigan.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says it was just after 12:30 A.M. Sunday when deputies spotted a wrong way driver in gray Ford F-250 on Enrique Barrera Parkway.

When deputies tried stopping the driver, he sped up, leading the deputies on a chase that ended near Callaghan Road. That’s where the wrong way driver collided with another vehicle. The pickup then went off the road and hit a utility pole before rolling over.

The wrong-way driver was ejected and died at the scene.

The driver in the car he crashed with suffered minor injuries and was brought to a hospital to be checked out.

Deputies say they learned that the wrong way driver was in a stolen truck and had been staying at a nearby hotel.

They went to the room where they found drugs and some items that were determined to be stolen. Also in the room was 25 year old Angelica Avilez, who was arrested for drug possession.

The name of the man killed in the crash hasn’t been released, but the BCSO says he was 39 years old and was wanted on fraud charges in Michigan.

We will provide more details on the crash once they are released.