Bexar County Sheriff’s Office seeking help from the public in locating missing teen

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A request from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to help them locate a 17 year old girl who has been missing since Saturday.

Abbigail Richter was last seen at around 6:45 P.M. June 24 in the 5000 block of Grand Lake.

She’s 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Abbigail also has a tattoo of a heart under her left eye, “2005” tattooed on her left wrist and a tattoo of a half moon on her left hand.

She was wearing a black T-shirt, red shorts, black Nike Sandals, and carrying a black string bag at the time of her disappearance.

There’s added concern as Abbigail has a health condition that requires medication.

The Sheriff’s Office adds that anyone found to be harboring Abbigail could be charged with Harboring a Runaway, a Class A Misdemeanor, or Interfering With Child Custody, which is a state jail felony.

Anyone with information can contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.