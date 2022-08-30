Biden’s Loaves and Fishes

If you want to defend President Biden’s student-loan “forgiveness”, I guess you go to the man best known for forgiving things.

That’s what former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy did recently—likening the Biden plan to Jesus’ miracle of the loaves and fishes.

It was a powerful moment, recorded in all four of the gospels: Jesus draws a large crowd away from any town or village, speaking to them at length, and then realizing they have nothing to eat, and no place to go for food.

He transforms a small quantity of fish and bread into an amount that sates the masses and even has leftovers. Talk about catering!

Incredibly, Coach Stan sees some of this at work here, with Biden as our Savior, and college-educated people as the “hungry poor”.

Riiiiiigghtt.