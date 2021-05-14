Blue Bell releases new flavor for summer
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — For many, a favorite way to cool off on a hot summer day in Texas is with a scoop…or two…of Blue Bell ice cream.
The Brenham based ice cream maker is gearing up for those sweltering summer months with a new flavor.
Chocolate Sheet Cake ice cream hit store shelves across Texas on Thursday.
Each carton is loaded with milk chocolate ice cream combined with sheet cake pieces, chopped pecans, and a chocolate icing swirl.
Chocolate Sheet Cake comes in pint and half-gallon sizes and just like summer, available for a limited time only.