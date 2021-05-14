      Weather Alert

Blue Bell releases new flavor for summer

Don Morgan
May 14, 2021 @ 7:19am
Photo: Blue Bell Ice Cream Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — For many, a favorite way to cool off on a hot summer day in Texas is with a scoop…or two…of Blue Bell ice cream.

The Brenham based ice cream maker is gearing up for those sweltering summer months with a new flavor.

Chocolate Sheet Cake ice cream hit store shelves across Texas on Thursday.

Each carton is loaded with milk chocolate ice cream combined with sheet cake pieces, chopped pecans, and a chocolate icing swirl.

Chocolate Sheet Cake comes in pint and half-gallon sizes and just like summer, available for a limited time only.

