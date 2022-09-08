KTSA KTSA Logo

Border drug bust nets 12 million dollars worth of meth

By Don Morgan
September 8, 2022 5:45AM CDT
Photo: U.S Customs and Border Protection Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A drug seizure at a South Texas border crossing is being called one of the biggest ever for the Del Rio Sector.

It happened Monday at the Del Rio International Bridge.

An 18 wheeler entering the U.S was referred for a secondary inspection by a Border Patrol Officer.

That’s when a K-9 detected drugs among the shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers.

During the search of the cargo, officers found 1,337 pounds of methamphetamine wrapped in over 300 packages.

Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry released the following statement:

“This is a massive seizure of methamphetamine, it is largest in the history of the port and it reflects the steadfast commitment of our officers to the CBP border security mission and their effective application of technology, training and experience.”

The estimated street value of the drugs is nearly 12 million dollars.

The investigation into the bust is being conducted by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations.

