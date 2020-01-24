      Weather Alert

Border Patrol Agent arrested for soliciting a 16 year old girl for sex

Don Morgan
Jan 24, 2020 @ 5:54am
Photo: Bexar County Detention Center

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 24 year old U.S. Border Patrol Agent has been arrested for soliciting a 16 year old girl for sex.

The girl was a runaway and was using the Snapchat app to meet men who would pay her and give her a place to stay in exchange for sex.

Spencer Allen Cox admitted to police that he was one of the men the girl was communicating with.

The girl admitted to Cox that she was 16 but Cox continued sending her sexually explicit messages, photos and videos.

Cox and the girl never met up but he is being charged with online solicitation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual contact.

Cox, who was assigned to the Uvalde Station had been with the Border Patrol for four years.

