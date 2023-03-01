KTSA KTSA Logo

Castle Hills Police find heroin, fentanyl and other drugs in vehicle during traffic stop

By Don Morgan
March 1, 2023 9:17AM CST
Photo: Castle Hills Police

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A traffic stop in Castle Hills has resulted in the arrests of three people after officers found drugs in the car.

Captain Waggoner with the Castle Hills Police Department posted on Facebook that officers initially stopped the vehicle for what he calls “equipment violations”.

While the officer was talking to the driver, the person in the passenger seat opened the glove box and the officer spotted a syringe containing some type of drug. It turned out to be heroin.

Officers began searching the vehicle and found more heroin, pot, methamphetines, some drug paraphernalia and fentanyl. Some of the drugs were wrapped for distribution.

All three people in the vehicle were placed under arrest. Their names haven’t been released.

Photo: Castle Hills Police Department Facebook
Photo: Castle Hills Police Department Facebook
