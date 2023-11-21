KTSA KTSA Logo

Castle Hills Police: Man in custody for Suspicion of DWI after high-speed chase ends in crash

By Don Morgan
November 21, 2023 7:53AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A high speed chase that at times reached 90 miles per hour ended with a crash Tuesday morning.

Police in Castle Hills tell KSAT-12 that they were trying to stop a vehicle on Loop 410 and IH-35 at around 3:30. But the driver sped up, leading police on a chase through the Northeast side.

The pursuit went on for about 20 minutes and when the driver turned onto Evening Way Drive, he went off the road, crashing into a fence near a storage facility.

The driver wasn’t hurt but police say they detained him on suspicion of DWI and evading arrest.

His name hasn’t been released.

