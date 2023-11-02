Castle Hills Police: Two people in critical condition after high-speed chase ends in crash

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A high speed chase came to an abrupt end in Castle Hills.

Police say it was around 2:30 Thursday morning when an officer began pursuing the vehicle.

There was a brief chase that at times reached over 80 miles per hour. It ended when the driver crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and Jackson Keller Road.

The vehicle then rolled over into the parking lot of an auto repair shop, slamming into several parked vehicles before stopping.

There were two people inside the vehicle. They managed to crawl out before they were both rushed to an area hospital where they are reported to be in critical condition.

Police haven’t said why the officer was chasing the car.

The impact of the crash caused the utility pole to break in half. CPS Energy crews were called in to make repairs.

The crash is under investigation. We will provide more details as they become available.