KTSA KTSA Logo

Castle Hills Police: Two people in critical condition after high-speed chase ends in crash

By Don Morgan
November 2, 2023 6:39AM CDT
Share
Castle Hills Police: Two people in critical condition after high-speed chase ends in crash
Photo: Castle Hills Police Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A high speed chase came to an abrupt end in Castle Hills.

Police say it was around 2:30 Thursday morning when an officer began pursuing the vehicle.

There was a brief chase that at times reached over 80 miles per hour. It ended when the driver crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and Jackson Keller Road.

The vehicle then rolled over into the parking lot of an auto repair shop, slamming into several parked vehicles before stopping.

There were two people inside the vehicle. They managed to crawl out before they were both rushed to an area hospital where they are reported to be in critical condition.

Police haven’t said why the officer was chasing the car.

The impact of the crash caused the utility pole to break in half. CPS Energy crews were called in to make repairs.

The crash is under investigation. We will provide more details as they become available.

More about:
Castle Hills
crash
North Side
Police Chase
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Woman shot several times, dies at Northeast side car wash
2

San Antonio Police: Parking lot at The Rim shopping center sealed off after shopper spots grenade, device turned out to be fake
3

Tornado touches down near JBSA-Fort Sam Houston
4

Bexar County Sheriff: Teens suspected of killing woman in drive-by shooting arrested
5

San Antonio Police: Stolen car crashes into North Side gym, search for driver continues