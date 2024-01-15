KTSA KTSA Logo

City cancels Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. march due to winter weather

By Don Morgan
January 15, 2024 5:42AM CST
Share
City cancels Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. march due to winter weather
MLK March/Jan. 20, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

UPDATE: Today’s MLK Day events have been cancelled due to the weather.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s still going to happen, just a little later than originally planned.

The City of San Antonio and the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission has decided they will delay the start of the MLK  Jr. march by one hour.

It will now step off at 11 A.M.

The decision to delay the start of the march was made due to concerns about the cold temperatures along with sleet and freezing rain.

For those planning to take part in the march , you’re advised to dress for extreme cold weather. Dress in double layers, wear gloves, a hat and warm waterproof boots.

 

 

 

 

More about:
east side
MLK Day March
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

Multiple warnings in effect as deep freeze hits much of Texas
2

Fire at HEB on San Antonio's West Side likely caused by an electrical issue
3

San Antonio Fire Department: Massive two-alarm fire destroys downtown warehouse
4

San Antonio Police: 19 year-old arrested for shooting ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend outside North Side nightclub
5

SAPD officer shot, multiple suspects on the loose