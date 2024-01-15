City cancels Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. march due to winter weather

UPDATE: Today’s MLK Day events have been cancelled due to the weather.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s still going to happen, just a little later than originally planned.

The City of San Antonio and the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission has decided they will delay the start of the MLK Jr. march by one hour.

It will now step off at 11 A.M.

The decision to delay the start of the march was made due to concerns about the cold temperatures along with sleet and freezing rain.

For those planning to take part in the march , you’re advised to dress for extreme cold weather. Dress in double layers, wear gloves, a hat and warm waterproof boots.