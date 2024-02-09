City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department hosting free landfill day Saturday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Good news if you have a garage stuffed with junk that needs to go to the landfill.

The City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department says they are hosting a free landfill day.

It’s happening this Saturday, February 10 from 8 A.M. to 1 P.M. at these locations:

Republic Services Landfill – 7000 IH 10 E, 78219

Waste Management Landfill – 8611 Covel Road, 78252

Texas Disposal Systems – 11601 Starcrest Rd, 78247

Some of the items they’re accepting at the landfills include:

Household bulky items like appliances, furniture, and mattresses

Carpet, fencing material, water heaters, and toilets

Tires (limit six passenger vehicle tires per household)

They are NOT accepting the following items:

Roofing material, sheet rock, dirt, brick, brush, lumber, or construction materials

Industrial or commercial waste

Make sure you bring a valid picture ID and a copy of your most recent CPS Energy bill showing payment of the City’s environmental fee.

All loads must be covered with a tarp and customers are highly encouraged to wear a safety vest.