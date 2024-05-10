KTSA KTSA Logo

Comal County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrested in Canyon Lake drug bust

By Don Morgan
May 10, 2024 7:49AM CDT
Photo: Comal County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Four people have been arrested in a drug bust in Canyon Lake.

According to a press release from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed May 8 at a home in the 700 block of La Cresta.

Members of the Comal County Narcotics Unit discovered found a significant amount of drugs in the home, including:

10.8 ounces of crystal methamphetamine
20.4 grams of fentanyl
2.8 ounces of marijuana
4 unidentified pills

They also arrested 62-year-old Theodore James Lewis, 61-year-old Eric Mark Nelson, 56-year-old Kenneth Arthur Minor and 46-year-old Lathesia Denice Stroman.

Minor was wanted for an outstanding parole warrant.

All four are being held at the Comal County Jail on felony drug charges.

The sheriff’s office says they are continuing their investigation.

