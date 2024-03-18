Converse Police ask for help in locating missing teenager

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Converse are hoping you can help them locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

Brennen Marie Ivey was last seen in Converse March 9.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a white shirt and plaid pajama pants at the time of her disappearance.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, get in touch with the Converse Police Department at 210-658-0898.