Converse Police ask for help in locating missing teenager
March 18, 2024 5:53AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Converse are hoping you can help them locate a missing 16-year-old girl.
Brennen Marie Ivey was last seen in Converse March 9.
She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was wearing a white shirt and plaid pajama pants at the time of her disappearance.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, get in touch with the Converse Police Department at 210-658-0898.
More about: