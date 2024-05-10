Converse Police: Two hospitalized following murder-suicide attempt

SAN ANTONIO KTSA News) — Police in Converse say two people are in the hospital following a murder suicide attempt.

Officers were called to a home of Cheyenne Bluff near Toepperwine Road at around 10 p.m. Thursday.

They found a woman in the home who had been shot several times. The man who reportedly shot her was also in the home. The woman told officers that the man had shot himself.

She also told police that she had recently ended a relationship with the man.

Investigators say there were three children in the home at the time. None of them were hurt but one of them witnessed the shooting.

The man and the woman were rushed to a hospital and are reported to be in critical condition.

No names have been released.