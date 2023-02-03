KTSA KTSA Logo

CPS Energy: All storm related power outages have been restored

By Don Morgan
February 3, 2023 8:57AM CST
Image courtesy of CPS Energy

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some good news from CPS Energy regarding power outages resulting from the winter weather that impacted the region this week.

The utility says that as of 8:25 P.M. Thursday, they have restored all weather related outages.

During the storm’s peak, about 45,000 customers were without power. Mostly due to ice accumulation on trees knocking branches onto power lines.

More than 330 lines were knocked down Wednesday and Thursday.

Richard Medina, EVP of Energy Delivery Services at CPS Energy released the following statement Friday morning:

“I want to thank our customers for their patience as we got through this ice storm. I also want to thank our crews and support teams for their around the clock efforts to restore power to our community in extreme weather conditions. Our teams faced some challenges the last few days as the ice impacted wires and equipment and I’m proud of how they worked together safely to restore our customers.”

More about:
CPS Energy
Power Outages
San Antonio

