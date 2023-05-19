CPS Energy reminds motorists there will be intermittent lane closures on South W.W. White Road this Sunday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy is working on a project on San Antonio’s Southeast side which will require some traffic pattern interruptions.

From 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. Sunday, May 20, there will be intermittent lane closures at South W.W. White Road just before the Southeast Military Drive intersection as well as the Southbound lane of Meadowland Place in the Highland Hills area.

CPS crews will be making improvements to some aging transmission lines and the lane closures are to ensure crews can complete the task while remaining safe.

If you are able to, CPS urges you to take an alternate route to avoid the work area.