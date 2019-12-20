Criminal Alien of the Week Report by David Cross

This week we take a look at for your Pacific Northwest radio listeners a criminal illegal alien felon sex offender who was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection who has a past criminal history in the state of Oregon.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Public Affairs Monday, December 9, 2019 news release titled “Border Patrol Arrests Convicted Sex Offender” CBP Agents assigned to the El Centro Sector on Saturday, December 7, 2019 apprehend previously deported Mexican national criminal alien sex offender Efren Prado-Rodriguez, age 38, for illegal entry into the United States.
Border Patrol Agents doing the processing of Efren Prado-Rodriguez (SID: 15505097; DOB: 05/01/1981), during records checks, discovered Prado-Rodriguez was convicted of Second Degree Sex Abuse in 2006, in Marion County, Oregon.
According to the CBP news release, Efren Prado-Rodriguez was sentenced to 36 months of probation.
Furthermore, Efren Prado-Rodriguez was removed from the United States in 2006 as an aggravated felon.
A troubling fact, Marion County Correctional Facility (MCCF) records from February 8, 2011 indicate Efren Prado-Rodriguez was arrested by the Woodburn Police Department (WBP) on January 8, 2011 and incarcerated at the MCCF on the charges of Fourth Degree Assault, Strangulation and Second Degree Sex Abuse.
Seeking additional information on the immigration status Efren Prado-Rodriguez, I contacted via e-mail on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officer Tanya J. Roman with the following questions:
Did ICE actually place an immigration detainers on Efren Prado-Rodriguez during time periods he was incarcerated in the MCCF in Salem, Oregon or at any other location he may have been held for prior criminal convictions like the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system?
How many times has ICE actually removed Efren Prado-Rodriguez from the U.S.?
If Efren Prado-Rodriguez was previously removed by ICE from the U.S., what were the dates and places Prado-Rodriguez was removed from the country?
Has Efren Prado-Rodriguez ever previously served time in a federal prison for an immigration crime or violation?
On Thursday, December 12th, ICE Public Affairs Officer Roman sent via e-mail the following response to my preceding questions on Efren Prado-Rodriguez:
“Convicted sex offender Efren Prado-Rodriguez is a repeat immigration violator who has been removed from the United States on three previous occasions.
On March 23, 2004, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) encountered and lodged a detainer on Prado-Rodriguez a Mexican citizen, at the Jackson County Jail after he was arrested by the Medford Police Department for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) and reckless driving. On March 31, 2004, Prado-Rodriguez was turned over to ICE, following his DUII conviction. On April 9, 2004, an immigration judge ordered him removed from the U.S., and he was removed to Mexico four days later.
Prado-Rodriguez subsequently re-entered the U.S. illegally on an unknown date and location.
On Oct. 27, 2006, Prado-Rodriguez was arrested by the Medford Police Department, this time for intimidation, failure to appear, and possessing a firearm. On Nov. 20, 2006, ICE again encountered Prado-Rodriguez at the Jackson County jail and issued a detainer. After he was turned over to ICE his removal order was reinstated. On Dec. 22, 2006, he was removed to Mexico for a second time.
Prado-Rodriguez subsequently re-entered the U.S. illegally on an unknown date and at an unknown location.
On Jan. 8, 2011, ICE encountered Prado-Rodriguez at as a referral from the Marion County jail after he was arrested by the Woodburn Police Department for menacing, strangulation, assault, and sodomy. On Jan. 9, 2011, ICE lodged a detainer with the jail and Feb 18, 2011, Prado-Rodriguez was turned over to ICE. On Feb. 26, 2011, he was, for the third time, removed to Mexico.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release issued on Dec. 9, 2019, Prado-Rodriguez was apprehended while attempting to once again illegally enter the U.S.
Despite the severe challenges that local policies have created for ICE and our law enforcement partners, we remain committed to our public safety mission and will continue to do our sworn duty to seek out dangerous criminal aliens and other immigration violators. ICE seeks straightforward cooperation with all local law enforcement and elected officials. ICE deportation officers carry out targeted enforcement actions every day in locations around the country as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to protect the nation, uphold public safety, and protect the integrity of our immigration laws and border controls.” – Tanya J. Roman, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
Mexican national criminal illegal alien felon sex offender Efren Prado-Rodriguez is another example of the thousands of previously deported aliens that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents apprehend annually who try to illegally reenter the U.S.
Lars, third full week in the month of December and another criminal alien report for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners.
Respectfully,
David Olen Cross
http://docfnc.wordpress.com/.
docfnc
https://docfnc.wordpress.com/2019/12/19/lars-larson-show-criminal-alien-of-the-week-report-246/
ICE Statement: Efren Prado-Rodriguez
US Customs and
Border Protection
Border Patrol Arrests Convicted Sex Offender
Release Date: December 9, 2019
CALEXICO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a previously deported sex offender Saturday morning.
The incident occurred at around 12:15 a.m., when agents assigned to the Calexico Station encountered a man suspected of illegally entering the United States approximately three miles east of the Calexico Downtown Port of Entry. Agents arrested the man and transported him to the El Centro Station for immigration and criminal history screening.
Agents conducted records checks, which revealed that the man was identified as Efren Prado-Rodriguez, a 38-year-old Mexican national, who was convicted of "Sex Abuse 2nd Degree" in 2006, out of Marion County, Oregon. Prado was sentenced to 36 months' probation.
Prado was removed from the United States in 2006 as an aggravated felon.
Prado is being held in federal custody pending further criminal prosecution.
In fiscal year 2020, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested and removed 10 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual assault charges after they entered the United States illegally.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the management, control and protection of our nation's borders at and between official ports of entry. CBP is charged with securing the borders of the United States while enforcing hundreds of laws and facilitating lawful trade and travel.
PRADO-RODRIGUEZ, EFREN
PRADO-RODRIGUEZ, EFREN SID: 15505097 LODGED
Lodged: 01/08/2011 18:05 Max: DoB: 05/01/1981
Arrest: WBP Type: PROBABL Docket: 11C40183 Hold Auth: MARION
Charge Bail Status Next Court Release
1 ASSA IV F 30000 PRETRIA02/08/2011 08:00 CIRCUI
2 STRANGULAT CO BAIL PRETRIA02/08/2011 08:00 CIRCUI
3 SEX AB II CO BAIL PRETRIA02/08/2011 08:00 CIRCUI
Arrest: INS Type: OTHER Docket: A97 760 003 Hold Auth: INS
Charge Bail Status Next Court Release
1 INS HOLD NO BAIL INS
Inmate count: 1
