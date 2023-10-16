Dallas Police release name of man who shot three people at State Fair of Texas

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Dallas have released the name of the man who shot 3 people at the State Fair of Texas Saturday night.

Police say 22 year-old Cameron Turner opened fire in the food court area of the tower building just before 8 o’clock.

FOX 4 in Dallas reports two men and one woman were shot. Police say all three sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Turner attempted to elude police but they were able to take him into custody.

According to reports, Turner has been charged with aggravated assault but there has been no word as to why he started shooting. Police are also working to determine how he managed to bring a gun onto the fair grounds.

Officials delayed opening the state fair until 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.